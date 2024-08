videoDetails

DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

At this time, a huge conspiracy is going on in the country in the form of land jihad. This conspiracy is against the tribals of the country. These days the demography is being changed in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand. Bangladeshi infiltrators are being secretly settled here.