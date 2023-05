videoDetails

DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

BJP has promised that if it wins in Karnataka, it will implement UCC. Today we will do DNA test of BJP's promise to implement UCC. The question is whether UCC can be applicable in only one state? Or is it just an election promise?