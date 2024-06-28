Advertisement
DNA: How long will bridges keep collapsing in Bihar?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
The series of bridge collapses in Bihar is not stopping. This is the fourth incident of bridge collapse in 10 days. How long will bridges keep falling in Bihar?

DNA: Cows will face a carbon tax in Denmark!
DNA: Cows will face a carbon tax in Denmark!
DNA: Who made Manali a 'garbage dump'?
DNA: Who made Manali a 'garbage dump'?
DNA: Why are Indian people becoming lazy?
DNA: Why are Indian people becoming lazy?
DNA: How much loss does Delhi suffer from traffic jam?
DNA: How much loss does Delhi suffer from traffic jam?
Leopard creates stir in Gurugram
Leopard creates stir in Gurugram

