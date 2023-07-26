trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640981
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How much confidence does I.N.D.I.A have on the no-confidence motion?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Today in DNA, we will analyze the opposition's no-confidence motion and also try to understand why the opposition is giving a chance to the Modi government with a huge majority to demonstrate its power in the Parliament...is it a well thought out strategy, or Then such a bet, which can backfire on him...
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
play icon9:57
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
IECC Complex Inauguration: Grand inauguration of Global Guru's Progress Center IECC
play icon9:5
IECC Complex Inauguration: Grand inauguration of Global Guru's Progress Center IECC
Modi Pragati Maidan speech Video: In the inauguration, Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil
play icon9:59
Modi Pragati Maidan speech Video: In the inauguration, Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil
Bharat Mandapam: Piyush Goyal explains the reason behind the name 'Bharat Mandapam'
play icon9:49
Bharat Mandapam: Piyush Goyal explains the reason behind the name 'Bharat Mandapam'
Deshhit: India will have PoK before 2024!
play icon5:49
Deshhit: India will have PoK before 2024!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
play icon9:57
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!
IECC Complex Inauguration: Grand inauguration of Global Guru's Progress Center IECC
play icon9:5
IECC Complex Inauguration: Grand inauguration of Global Guru's Progress Center IECC
Modi Pragati Maidan speech Video: In the inauguration, Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil
play icon9:59
Modi Pragati Maidan speech Video: In the inauguration, Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil
Bharat Mandapam: Piyush Goyal explains the reason behind the name 'Bharat Mandapam'
play icon9:49
Bharat Mandapam: Piyush Goyal explains the reason behind the name 'Bharat Mandapam'
Deshhit: India will have PoK before 2024!
play icon5:49
Deshhit: India will have PoK before 2024!
no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,DNA,PM Modi,no confidence motion against pm modi,no confidence motion against nda,opposition no confidence motion,pm modi no confidence motion,no confidence motion lok sabha,pm modi on no confidence motion,no confidence motion explain,no confidence motion in lok sabha,no confidence motion against modi government,pm modi no confidence motion speech,modi on no confidence motion,narendra modi no confidence motion,