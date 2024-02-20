trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723290
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Farmers Protest Update: Farmers rejected the government's proposal on minimum support price. Farmers say that the government's proposal for MSP on 5 crops is not in favor of the farmers. Rejecting the proposal, the farmers have again announced to march to Delhi from 21st February i.e. tomorrow. This simply means that the farmers' movement will continue further. After all, what is the demand of the farmers? And what is the government proposing? Today we explain it to you in simple words.

