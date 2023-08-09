trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646591
DNA: How united is the opposition before the 2024 elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
No-confidence motion moved by I.N.D.I.A has been brought on Manipur violence. But the way the opposition MPs gave their speeches today, it appeared that its main target was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his speech, Gaurav Gogoi directly questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence.

DNA: Clash over Manipur violence...no-confidence motion
DNA: Clash over Manipur violence...no-confidence motion
DNA: 'Culprit' of 43-year-old riots found
DNA: 'Culprit' of 43-year-old riots found
DNA: How will there be 'dialogue' in the explosions of bullets and bombs?
DNA: How will there be 'dialogue' in the explosions of bullets and bombs?
DNA: National celebration will be celebrated in America on August 15
DNA: National celebration will be celebrated in America on August 15
Imran Khan disqualified, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years
Imran Khan disqualified, will not be able to contest elections for 5 years

