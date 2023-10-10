trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673639
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
The fourth day of war between Israel and Hamas was the day of Israel's retaliatory action. Today Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will end the war started by Hamas. Now Israel, which is trying to end the war started by Hamas, has launched a barrage of attacks on Gaza. The video of Israeli bombing has also surfaced.
