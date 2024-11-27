Advertisement
Pakistan launches midnight crackdown on Imran Khan supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
In Pakistan, the army and government are taking a big action against Imran supporters. Meanwhile, Imran's wife Bushra Bibi has challenged the Pakistani army. The army and police claim that Bushra Bibi and her supporters have fled. However, the uproar of PTI supporters continues on the streets of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the police and army have started a big action against the protesters. The police and Rangers started firing directly at Imran supporters.

