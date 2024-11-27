Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: How long will Hindus be persecuted in Bangladesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Anti-Hindu violence is once again continuing in Bangladesh. Somewhere temples are being targeted. Somewhere acid attacks are being carried out on Hindus. Somewhere armed mobs are targeting Hindu homes. And on top of that, the Maulanas of Bangladesh are making venomous speeches threatening to kill Hindus. Meanwhile, ISKCON's Brahmachari Chinmay Prabhu is arrested without a warrant. He is put in jail and when the Indian government objects to this whole incident, the Bangladesh government says that the court's order is supreme here. This is true but there are ISKCON temples all over the world, there are temples in Bangladesh for decades too, but no saint has ever been accused of such things, so is Chinmayanand being punished for raising his voice for Hindus?

