Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There may be a patch up between Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is lodged in a Pakistani jail, and the Pakistani Army. Imran Khan was jailed for making statements against the army and attacks on army institutions. Now because of the same army, he is preparing to be released from jail.

All Videos

DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
Play Icon07:19
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus once again in Bengal
Play Icon25:22
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus once again in Bengal
Aapka Sawal: TMC, Congress competing over appeasement politics?
Play Icon38:14
Aapka Sawal: TMC, Congress competing over appeasement politics?
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
Play Icon10:39
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
Play Icon07:01
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification

Trending Videos

DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
play icon7:19
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus once again in Bengal
play icon25:22
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus once again in Bengal
Aapka Sawal: TMC, Congress competing over appeasement politics?
play icon38:14
Aapka Sawal: TMC, Congress competing over appeasement politics?
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
play icon10:39
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
play icon7:1
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification