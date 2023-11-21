trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690839
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
After the defeat, the sad faces of the players of Team India are seen. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached the team's dressing room, he also saw the disappointment on the faces of the players. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi first asked to forget this defeat. As soon as he reached Shami, he hugged Shami. After inviting Team India to come to Delhi and meet him, he left from there. Virat Kohli broke two important records of Sachin Tendulkar in this World Cup. The first was the record of scoring the highest number of 673 runs in a World Cup, and the second was the record of scoring 49 centuries in ODI cricket.
