DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
After the defeat, the sad faces of the players of Team India are seen. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached the team's dressing room, he also saw the disappointment on the faces of the players. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi first asked to forget this defeat. As soon as he reached Shami, he hugged Shami. After inviting Team India to come to Delhi and meet him, he left from there. Virat Kohli broke two important records of Sachin Tendulkar in this World Cup. The first was the record of scoring the highest number of 673 runs in a World Cup, and the second was the record of scoring 49 centuries in ODI cricket.
DNA Video,australia beats india,India Vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live Updates,pm modi hugs shami vid,World Cup 2023,rohit sharma crying video,Mohammed Shami video,pm modi and mohammed shami video,pm modi hugging mohammed shami,ravindra jadeja pm modi video,pm modi hug mohammad shami,pm modi in dressing room,shami crying pm modi hug shami,modi hugs shami,indian cricket team,Team India,India Vs Australia World Cup,pm modi dressing room video,DNA,modi dressing room,
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Thank you
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.