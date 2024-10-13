videoDetails

DNA: India ranks 105th in 2024 Global Hunger Index

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Now we are going to show you such a news. Which some people will call a conspiracy against India. While some people will call it a flaw of Modi government. This news is related to Global Hunger Index i.e. index of hunger in countries around the world. Every year a list is released regarding this. In which different countries are ranked out of 127 countries. It is believed that the higher the ranking, the worse the condition of hunger in that country. This list is prepared by European NGOs named Concern Worldwide and World Hunger Help.