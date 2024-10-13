Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2806121https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-india-ranks-105th-in-2024-global-hunger-index-2806121.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: India ranks 105th in 2024 Global Hunger Index

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Now we are going to show you such a news. Which some people will call a conspiracy against India. While some people will call it a flaw of Modi government. This news is related to Global Hunger Index i.e. index of hunger in countries around the world. Every year a list is released regarding this. In which different countries are ranked out of 127 countries. It is believed that the higher the ranking, the worse the condition of hunger in that country. This list is prepared by European NGOs named Concern Worldwide and World Hunger Help.

All Videos

DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!
Play Icon05:23
DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!
DNA: Bhagwat's advice to Hindus!
Play Icon09:39
DNA: Bhagwat's advice to Hindus!
Will there be Bangladesh like situation in India?
Play Icon39:50
Will there be Bangladesh like situation in India?
Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
Play Icon15:39
Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17
Play Icon01:37
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17

Trending Videos

DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!
play icon5:23
DNA: Bhaijaan's 'mission to provoke Muslims'!
DNA: Bhagwat's advice to Hindus!
play icon9:39
DNA: Bhagwat's advice to Hindus!
Will there be Bangladesh like situation in India?
play icon39:50
Will there be Bangladesh like situation in India?
Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
play icon15:39
Zee Helpline: Shocking feat of government system!
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17
play icon1:37
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17
NEWS ON ONE CLICK