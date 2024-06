videoDetails

DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%

Sonam | Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

Now let us tell you a good news related to the country's politics.. Modi government's campaign against corruption and black money has paid off and the wealth of Indians in Swiss banks has decreased.. The wealth of Indians in Swiss banks is continuously declining. The money of Indians in Swiss banks has reduced to 70 percent. The current figure has reached Rs 9 thousand 771 crore, which is the lowest level in the last 4 years.