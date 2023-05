videoDetails

DNA: Inside story of DK's dismissal in last over!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Karnataka has got a new Chief Minister. The Congress high command has entrusted the responsibility of Chief Minister to Siddaramaiah. So DK Shivakumar has been given the responsibility of the post of Deputy Chief Minister. On May 17, Sonia Gandhi herself made a video call to DK Shivakumar.