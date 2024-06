videoDetails

DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive

Sonam | Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

After NEET Exam 2024, UGC-NET exam was rigged. Not NEET but NET exam was cancelled. Whereas Zee News is continuously showing exclusive evidence of how the NEET paper was leaked and now everyday such witnesses are coming forward after which there is no room for doubt that the NEET paper was leaked. . So the question is that if NET exam was canceled then why not NEET?