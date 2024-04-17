Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The leaders of INDI alliance, during their election campaign, are spreading fear among the public that if BJP comes to power, it will change the Constitution of the country. Through 'constitution changing' allegations, the INDI alliance wants to spread the illusion among the public that BJP can snatch the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country. However, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back at the allegations of INDI alliance in Gaya. Describing the Constitution as the power of the common people, he has linked its makers to Sanatan Dharma.

All Videos

Shankar Rao among 18 Naxalites killed in encounter
Play Icon01:54
Shankar Rao among 18 Naxalites killed in encounter
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
Play Icon41:50
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Play Icon19:00
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Play Icon00:31
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
Play Icon00:59
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner

Trending Videos

Shankar Rao among 18 Naxalites killed in encounter
play icon1:54
Shankar Rao among 18 Naxalites killed in encounter
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
play icon41:50
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee over Ram Navami in Bengal
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
play icon19:0
Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
play icon0:31
Viral Video: People's Reactions Go Viral On Seeing Woman Taller Than Them
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner
play icon0:59
Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken; Guess The Winner