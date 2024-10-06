Advertisement
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?

Sonam|Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
There are reports that Hashem Safieddin, who was chosen as Hezbollah's commander after Nasrallah's death, is missing... According to Lebanese media, Safieddin has not been heard from for two days... Meanwhile, news also came from Hezbollah that this terrorist organization has chosen a new commander... whose name is Ibrahim Amin al Sayyed... But at the same time, news is also coming that Ibrahim Amin has refused to take the responsibility of the commander... and he wants to go to Iran for pilgrimage. Ibrahim Amin al Sayyed's refusal to become the commander shows now Hezbollah is afraid of Israel... Hezbollah feels that whatever Israel said, it is doing it... that is, whatever Nasrallahs will emerge from Hezbollah... Israel will kill each one of them

