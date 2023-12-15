trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699495
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?

Dec 15, 2023
DNA: Many of the countries which till now were supporting Israel's action against Hamas, have started turning against Israel. The tone of America openly standing with Israel has also changed. The world has started to realize that now there is a rift in the friendship between Netanyahu and Biden. America was supporting Israel's attacks by justifying them. America not only supported Israel but also provided weapons for attacks against Hamas. Also provided financial help. But after the 69-day war, the picture of Gaza has changed, and with it the tone of America.

