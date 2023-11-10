trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686661
DNA: Is the government ban on diesel trucks in Delhi cosmetic?

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
DNA: Now we show you the effect of the news shown in DNA. We had shown you on Wednesday that even though the Delhi government has talked about taking seriousness regarding pollution, it has implemented GRAP-4 rules. But the truth is that the rules of GRAP-4 are not being followed in Delhi. The situation is such that the movement of big trucks running on diesel continues from almost every border of Delhi. Under the GRAP-4 rule, movement of diesel vehicles, especially trucks, is stopped in Delhi.
