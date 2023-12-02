trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694214
DNA: Israel begins War 2.0 against Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Israel started WAR 2.0 against Hamas. Over today's bombing, Palestine's Health Ministry said that 32 people died in the Israeli attack. While hundreds of people have been injured which includes children and women.
