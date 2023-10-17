trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676333
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Today 10 days have passed since the Israel-Hamas war. In these 10 days, a total of four thousand people have died in Israel and Gaza. And now Israel has completed preparations for the next phase of this war. Now the Israeli army can enter Gaza at any time and start ground action against Hamas. Israel has once again announced that it will not stop attacks before completely eliminating Hamas. But the question is, why is Israel not thinking about the 23 lakh people living in Gaza to take revenge from Hamas?
