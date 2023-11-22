trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691255
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Israel's war against Hamas completed 47 days today. Israel, which has been adamant on eliminating Hamas from its roots for the last one month, has now agreed to a 4-day ceasefire. Qatar, Turkey and America were making efforts for the past several days regarding ceasefire. These countries got success in this on the 47th day, when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu held a cabinet meeting late on Tuesday night, in which ceasefire was agreed upon.
