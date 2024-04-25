Advertisement
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
When CBI presented Shahjahan Sheikh in Basirhat court. The court sent Shahjahan to CBI custody for 14 days. After leaving the court, when Shahjahan was sitting in the police van, some of his family members and supporters were standing outside. As soon as Shahjahan Sheikh sees his younger daughter outside, he bursts into tears and starts crying. Now Shahjahan Sheikh is in CBI custody.

