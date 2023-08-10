trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647040
DNA: Jaw-dropping speech of 'Shah'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Today, on the second day of the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah strongly retaliated against the opposition... During this, he said that this is such a no-confidence motion whose purpose is only to create confusion among the public... His statement Not only did he enumerate the works of the government... even on Manipur violence, he answered in detail each and every question of the opposition... That's why today we will analyze this speech of Home Minister Amit Shah... by the government in Manipur DNA test will also be done on the steps taken

