DNA: Joshimath highrises, not NTPC project, led to sinking?

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
DNA: Exactly a year ago, tension had become high in Joshimath when hundreds of houses had developed cracks. Then the government took necessary steps and temporarily shifted hundreds of people, but within a year the administrative arrangements collapsed and thousands of people of Joshimath were again forced to live in houses declared dangerous. Meanwhile, reports from GSI i.e. Geological Survey of India and CBRI i.e. Central Building Research Institute have come. In which it has been told that more than 1200 houses of Joshimath are in dangerous condition. It has been suggested to vacate these houses immediately. So has nothing changed in Joshimath in the last one year?

