videoDetails

DNA: Kejriwal vs Amit Shah in Delhi!

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

A superhit match is going on between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. On one side are BJP's star campaigners Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath and on the other side are Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Amit Shah had even called the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress in Delhi as Pakistani and Rohingya infiltrators. Today Arvind Kejriwal has retaliated on this statement of Amit Shah by holding a press conference.