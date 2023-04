videoDetails

DNA: Killer mafia will be freed from jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

In the case of DM's murder, the Supreme Court had sentenced former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh to death. After which this sentence was converted into life imprisonment. But now some people have performed havan on the release of mafia Anand Mohan in Bihar.