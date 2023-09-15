trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663014
DNA: Kiran became an angel for the needy people

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Social worker Mother Teresa had said that... if you cannot feed 100 people, then feed only one... because this is the biggest religion... and Kiran Kamdar of Palghar is very fond of this. Maybe that's why even at the age of 62, she feeds hundreds of patients every day.
