DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

After the results of 2024, Prime Minister Modi has submitted his resignation to the President. Now he is the acting Prime Minister for three days. Modi can take oath on 8th. This means that only Modi government will run in the country for the third time. In the NDA meeting today, 13 NDA parties including Nitish Kumar and Naidu submitted letters of support and decided that Modi will be the Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have submitted their letters of support on behalf of JDU and TDP.