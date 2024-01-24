videoDetails

DNA: Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle

| Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:38 AM IST

DNA: On the day of Pran Pratishtha, so much police force was deployed in Ram temple for the security and arrangements of VVIP visitors that not even a bird could be killed in Ayodhya. In comparison, today when more than four lakh common devotees reached the Ram temple for darshan, only eight thousand security personnel were deployed for them. In such a situation, anyone would ask that when so many arrangements were made for VVIP people, then why did the arrangements for the general public become so bad? Did the Uttar Pradesh Police have no idea that such a large number of Ram devotees were going to arrive for darshan as soon as the Ram temple opened and if they knew then how did the system fail?