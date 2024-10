videoDetails

DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:50 AM IST

Lala Hardayal was a prominent freedom fighter who fought against British rule and founded the Ghadr Party to rally Indians abroad in the struggle for independence. On his birth anniversary, we remember his significant contributions, which played a crucial role in India’s fight for freedom. Unfortunately, his legacy is not widely recognized by today’s generation.