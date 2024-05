videoDetails

DNA: Lalu Yadav's New Plan for Misa Bharti's Victory

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

Lalu Yadav also did a road show in Patliputra for his daughter Misa Bharti. However, Lalu Yadav's road show was a little different. While Lalu Prasad Yadav was holding a rally in Patliputra in favor of his daughter Misa, at around the same time, in Patna, 10 km away from Patliputra, BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath was reminding of the fear of the Lantern era.