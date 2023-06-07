NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Last warning' to 'love jihadis' in Uttarakhand

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
In the last few months, 3 cases of love jihad have been reported in Uttarkashi. Recently, an attempt was made to make a minor a victim of love jihad in Purola, for which Hinduist organizations have come on the road. Today we will analyze the attempt to change the demography of Uttarakhand and the posters threatening to migrate on the shops belonging to the Muslim community.

All Videos

DNA: When 1893 Mahatma Gandhi raised his voice against apartheid
2:12
DNA: When 1893 Mahatma Gandhi raised his voice against apartheid
WTC Final 2023: Smith-Head partnership, Indian bowlers yearn for the wicket!
7:47
WTC Final 2023: Smith-Head partnership, Indian bowlers yearn for the wicket!
DNA: Wrestlers' agitation on the assurance of the Sports Minister...On Hold
12:15
DNA: Wrestlers' agitation on the assurance of the Sports Minister...On Hold
DNA: The biggest fire ever in the forests of Canada
7:5
DNA: The biggest fire ever in the forests of Canada
DNA: Aurangzeb's 'fan club' on Shivaji's land
17:52
DNA: Aurangzeb's 'fan club' on Shivaji's land

Trending Videos

2:12
DNA: When 1893 Mahatma Gandhi raised his voice against apartheid
7:47
WTC Final 2023: Smith-Head partnership, Indian bowlers yearn for the wicket!
12:15
DNA: Wrestlers' agitation on the assurance of the Sports Minister...On Hold
7:5
DNA: The biggest fire ever in the forests of Canada
17:52
DNA: Aurangzeb's 'fan club' on Shivaji's land
DNA,Uttarakhand news,up uttarakhand news,uttarakhand mein illegal majar,mazar demolish,uttarakhand illegal mazar,Uttarakhand,illegal mazar demolish,uttarakhand land jihad,illegal mazar in dehradun,mazar uttarakhand,bulldozer action in uttarakhand,haridwar road encroachment,love jihad case uttarakhand,land jihad in uttarakhand,Land-jihad Live News,Illegal Encroachments In Name Of 'Land Jihad,