DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Secret Codename ‘Guruji’ Revealed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

In this DNA Special Report, we uncover the secret codename ‘Guruji’ for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This name holds significance within his gang and has a story rooted in Bishnoi’s image as a devout, silent follower. The details of the Baba Siddiqui murder case, where Bishnoi’s shooters revealed insights, shed light on his operations and the role of Anmol Bishnoi in naming him. Watch this exclusive report for the full story behind the codename.