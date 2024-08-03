Advertisement
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag

Aug 03, 2024
Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag, Uttarakhand has surfaced. See how the mountains cracked in Sonprayag, Uttarakhand due to heavy rains. Standing very close to these cracking mountains, the Zee News team is doing reporting. Yesterday, clouds burst at three places in Himachal Pradesh and rivers became flooded.. Yesterday in DNA we had shown you how after the breach of a dam in Mandi, the Parvati river took such a violent form that the houses coming in the way were submerged in water.

