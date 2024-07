videoDetails

DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli

Sonam | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi Raebareli Visit: It has been a month since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the third time, and half a month since Rahul Gandhi became LoP in Parliament. Today Rahul Gandhi was on Rae Bareli tour. This is his second visit after being elected MP this time. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is seen in a new avatar. Watch this special report on Rahul Gandhi 2.0.