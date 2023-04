videoDetails

DNA: Love Jihad will be seen on big screen!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Hindu and Christian girls of Kerala are trapped in the trap of love jihad and made to join ISIS. In a film titled The Kerala Story, it has been claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala have been converted and are missing. This film is going to release on 5th May.