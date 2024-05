videoDetails

DNA: Mahabharata on Yogi's attire!

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

Saffron has entered the political battle between INDI alliance and BJP. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has called UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ravana over his saffron attire. Yogi Adityanath is the star campaigner of BJP. His rallies are being held in many states. In some recent rallies, Yogi Adityanath had directly targeted Congress.