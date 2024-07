videoDetails

DNA: Maharashtra's economy bigger than Pakistan's

Sonam | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Pakistan remembers only India while sleeping... Shahbaz's poor country never fails in spewing venom against India and spreading terrorism... but the economic condition of this country which is busy in cursing others is in bad shape. The economic condition of this country has become such that the GDP of our Maharashtra is bigger than that of Pakistan.