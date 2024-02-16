trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722091
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
A paint factory running in the residential area of ​​Alipur got caught in a massive fire. First of all, see the scary pictures of this fire. 11 people died in the fire, their bodies were burnt so badly that it became difficult to even identify them. While 4 people have been seriously injured. Who have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

