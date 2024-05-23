Advertisement
DNA: Making Form 17C Data Public Will Cause Confusion, says EC

Sonam|Updated: May 23, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Association of Democratic Reforms i.e. ADR had filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court in which a demand was made to make public the percentage of votes cast at every polling station within 48 hours. The Election Commission has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding this in which the Election Commission has explained why the voting data of every booth cannot be released within 48 hours? In the affidavit, the Election Commission has said that Form 17C cannot be uploaded, because disclosing the data will create confusion among the voters.

