Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747847
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Maldives bowed before India!

Sonam|Updated: May 09, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer is going to visit India on his first official visit on Thursday i.e. 9th May. This will be the first visit of a Maldivian minister to India after Muizzu took over the government. During his visit to India, the Foreign Minister of Maldives can ask for exemption from India in the repayment of loan. It seems that President Muizzu realized his mistake very quickly.

All Videos

DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
Play Icon06:28
DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
Play Icon07:29
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
Play Icon09:20
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
Baat Pate Ki : CM Yogi counter attacks Sonia Gandhi
Play Icon28:03
Baat Pate Ki : CM Yogi counter attacks Sonia Gandhi
Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?
Play Icon20:23
Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?

Trending Videos

DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
play icon6:28
DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
play icon7:29
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
play icon9:20
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
Baat Pate Ki : CM Yogi counter attacks Sonia Gandhi
play icon28:3
Baat Pate Ki : CM Yogi counter attacks Sonia Gandhi
Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?
play icon20:23
Rajneeti: Who is Akash Anand?