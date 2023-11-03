trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683441
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Meet the real characters of Shahrukh Khan's film DUNKI

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:58 AM IST
DNA: King Khan of Bollywood is celebrating his birthday today. On this occasion, the trailer of Shahrukh Khan's film DUNKI has been released. This film is based on the life of those youth who dream of going to America and Canada.. The film shows how the brokers help the youth to get the Dunki Route without visa and passport. An illegal gang is running to take people to other countries illegally. These gangs take lakhs of rupees and show the dream of taking people to countries like America, Canada and Britain. They choose such illegal routes in which sometimes they have to travel by flight, sometimes by sitting in containers of sea ships, and sometimes by hiding in the trunk of a car to cross the border of two countries.. There is also a risk to life in choosing such illegal routes. It happens...still people choose this path. In which first they are taken to Dubai, from there to Azerbaijan, from there to Turkey, from there to Panama.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas war: Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas attack
Play Icon23:27
Israel Hamas war: Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas attack
Israel–Hamas war: विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर का बड़ा बयान
Play Icon1:20
Israel–Hamas war: विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर का बड़ा बयान
Know why ED sent summon to Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon46:52
Know why ED sent summon to Arvind Kejriwal
Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
Play Icon4:59
Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation
Play Icon7:22
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas war: Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas attack
play icon23:27
Israel Hamas war: Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas attack
Israel–Hamas war: विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर का बड़ा बयान
play icon1:20
Israel–Hamas war: विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर का बड़ा बयान
Know why ED sent summon to Arvind Kejriwal
play icon46:52
Know why ED sent summon to Arvind Kejriwal
Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
play icon4:59
Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation
play icon7:22
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation
DNA,Shahrukh Khan,shahrukh khan birthday,dunki movie,Zee News,Dunki,dunki announcement,dunki srk,Shah Rukh Khan,Rajkumar Hirani films,srk new film 2023,dunki trailer,dunki first look,Taapsee Pannu,rajkumar hirani new film,srk latest film,dunki 2023,dunki title announcement,SRK,SRK Movies,Red Chillies Entertainment,dunki teaser,dunki drop,Dunki Drop 1,taapsee,Rajkumar Hirani,dunki new film,Vicky Kaushal,Boman Irani,