videoDetails

DNA: Meet the real characters of Shahrukh Khan's film DUNKI

| Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:58 AM IST

DNA: King Khan of Bollywood is celebrating his birthday today. On this occasion, the trailer of Shahrukh Khan's film DUNKI has been released. This film is based on the life of those youth who dream of going to America and Canada.. The film shows how the brokers help the youth to get the Dunki Route without visa and passport. An illegal gang is running to take people to other countries illegally. These gangs take lakhs of rupees and show the dream of taking people to countries like America, Canada and Britain. They choose such illegal routes in which sometimes they have to travel by flight, sometimes by sitting in containers of sea ships, and sometimes by hiding in the trunk of a car to cross the border of two countries.. There is also a risk to life in choosing such illegal routes. It happens...still people choose this path. In which first they are taken to Dubai, from there to Azerbaijan, from there to Turkey, from there to Panama.