DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results

Sonam|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
Elections are over. The results are out. Modi government also took oath and today the portfolios of ministers were also distributed, but during this time one of the topics of discussion was that BJP did not get the support of Sangh in the elections. There were also discussions that the Sangh is angry with the BJP… Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has given the first reaction after the election results. He did not take anyone's name. But apart from BJP's performance in the elections, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has also given his reaction on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

