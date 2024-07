videoDetails

DNA: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce -SC

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

Supreme Court on Muslim Women: The Supreme Court has given a big decision regarding Muslim women. The Supreme Court has said that Muslim divorced women can also demand maintenance from their ex-husbands. During the hearing on the petition of a Muslim youth, the Supreme Court ordered that now Muslim women can also ask for maintenance from their husbands and can file a petition for maintenance under Section 125 of CrPC.