Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The World Meteorological Organization has released its Annual State of the Climate Report. What has come out from this report is a big warning for the whole world. The year 2023 has been the hottest year so far. The period from 2014 to 2023 has been recorded as the hottest decade. In the last 10 years, heat waves have severely affected the oceans and a large number of glaciers have melted.

All Videos

Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
Play Icon19:27
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
Play Icon43:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
Play Icon20:22
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Play Icon01:19
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will SP give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya?
Play Icon01:32
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will SP give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya?

Trending Videos

Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
play icon19:27
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
play icon43:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
play icon20:22
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
play icon1:19
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big offer to Pashupati Paras from I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will SP give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya?
play icon1:32
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will SP give ticket to Swami Prasad Maurya?