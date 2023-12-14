trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699079
DNA: Neelam Azad's brother big revelation on Parliament Security Breach?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Lalit Jha is still absconding, in search of him Delhi Police is conducting raids in many states including Haryana and Rajasthan. Because, the mobile phones of the four accused Neelam, Sagar, Amol and Manoranjan who have been arrested are with Lalit. The surprising thing in this case is that the family of the accused did not even suspect that their children were preparing to carry out such a big incident. What is the atmosphere in the house and village of the accused? A woman Neelam is also included among the accused. The family is shocked to think how well educated Neelam got involved in this crime.

