DNA: New education policy.. Now board exams will be held twice a year. education policy 2020

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
DNA: The new education policy is about to be implemented.. In this, the education department has given great relief to the students, now there will be board exams twice a year. Now the compulsion to choose subjects in 11th and 12th will end. At the same time, the student will not fail even if he fails once in two exams. If the preparation is complete then the student can refuse to give the exam. And he can give the exam for which he has prepared completely.
DNA,board exam,education policy 2020,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,अब साल में दो बार होंगे बोर्ड एग्जाम,श‍िक्षा मंत्रालय ने लॉन्च किया,board exam twice a year,NCF,Dharmendra Pradhan,education ministr,board exam new changes,Board exam do baar,board exam news,