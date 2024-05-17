Advertisement
DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims

Sonam|Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
A ban has also been imposed on religious establishments of Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand for making reels. But here there is no distinction between men and women. Lakhs of devotees are coming for Chardham Yatra, apart from this, patients from all over the country are also arriving. Because of this, travelers coming in search of peace and devotion are facing a lot of trouble. This is the reason why the Uttarakhand government has banned making reels within 50 meter radius of the temples involved in Chardham Yatra.

DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
Election 2024: Whose side is Raja Bhaiya on in UP? Watch exclusive interview
Election 2024: Whose side is Raja Bhaiya on in UP? Watch exclusive interview
Breaking News: Kanhaiya Kumar Assaulted In Delhi
Breaking News: Kanhaiya Kumar Assaulted In Delhi
Baat Pate Ki: Swati Maliwal herself trapped?
Baat Pate Ki: Swati Maliwal herself trapped?

