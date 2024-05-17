videoDetails

DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

A ban has also been imposed on religious establishments of Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand for making reels. But here there is no distinction between men and women. Lakhs of devotees are coming for Chardham Yatra, apart from this, patients from all over the country are also arriving. Because of this, travelers coming in search of peace and devotion are facing a lot of trouble. This is the reason why the Uttarakhand government has banned making reels within 50 meter radius of the temples involved in Chardham Yatra.