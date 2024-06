videoDetails

DNA: New rules for insurance people!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Our next news in DNA is going to provide relief to crores of people who have taken General Insurance. IRDAI has issued a circular for this in which big relief has been given for the policy holder. After this order of IRDAI, it is now expected that the claim of the policy holder will not be rejected... and people will get the claim immediately.